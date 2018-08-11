HEALTH WATCH

Triton Tracks Blood Loss At Birth

EMBED </>More Videos

In the United States, 700 women die every year from labor and delivery complications. The leading cause of maternal death is excessive, unexpected bleeding.

By
NEW YORK (KFSN) --
In the United States, 700 women die every year from labor and delivery complications. The leading cause of maternal death is excessive, unexpected bleeding. But now a high-tech system can alert doctors and nurses in real time if a woman is in danger.

First-time mom, Diana Romano loves spending every moment possible with ten-month-old Leo. Romano had a normal, healthy pregnancy, staying on the job as a doctor until right before Leo was due.

"When I went to my 39-week visit I was diagnosed with high blood pressure, so they decided to bring me in that night to be induced," Romano shared.

Romano had a smooth delivery with no complications. She said that's the expectation as most women go into the delivery room.

"The majority of the time things go beautifully, but sometimes things can get scary," Romano stated.

Three percent of all women experience a dangerous hemorrhage during or after labor and delivery. It's not always easy to tell if a woman is in danger.

Daniel Katz, MD, an Obstetric Anesthesiologist at Mount Sinai said, "The traditional way of monitoring blood loss is done by visual inspection. Meaning we essentially look at the saturated pads and the operative field and make an estimate with our best guess what the blood loss is."

Now a cutting-edge system called the Triton is taking the guesswork out by using an app to analyze the amount of blood on surgical sponges and equipment. Doctors or nurses calibrate the system using a barcode. Then they hold up sponges and pads in front of the computer or iPad camera.

"It will take pictures of surgical sponges and canisters and measure how much hemoglobin is on them," Dr. Katz explained.

The system tallies how much blood is lost. Doctors decide in real time if a patient needs additional treatment or even a transfusion. It's a digital eye that Dr. Katz says helps even the most experienced obstetrician and their patients.

Dr. Katz says for anything that can't be scanned by the app, they use a Bluetooth-enabled smart scale. If a doctor types in the surgical tools that are being weighed, the computer can calculate blood loss that way.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS REPORT, PLEASE CONTACT:
Kevin Knight, PR
206-451-4823
kknightpr@gmail.com
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthmotherhoodbaby deliverybabyhealth watchNew York
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH WATCH
Health Watch: Zapping kidney stones in kids
C-REM: Improve Your Gait And Your Brain
Beat heart failure with barostim
Mainstream markets in Valley selling out of CBD
A Blind, Fat Fish Yields Diabetes Clues: Medicine's Next Big Thing?
More health watch
HEALTH & FITNESS
New devices help couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
Health Watch: Zapping kidney stones in kids
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Show More
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
More News