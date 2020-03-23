Coronavirus

UC Merced student tests negative for COVID-19, university says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A UC Merced student who showed symptoms for COVID-19 has tested negative for the novel virus, university officials confirmed to Action News.

"We had a student who presented them self to our health center with some symptoms that were consistent with COVID-19, so as a result of that we took all precautions and made sure we isolated the student within our health center, checked closely with public health on the proper next steps," Charles Nies, the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, told ABC30 last week.

Nies said the student did not meet the health department's requirements for testing through a public lab, which include specific travel and/or contact with someone who has a confirmed case of COVID-19.

"But with the support of the health department, we moved forward and collected a sample and sent it out through a private testing," Nies said.

Last week, UC Merced said another student showed symptoms for COVID-19 and was tested. They are waiting for test results and the student is self-quarantined off-campus.

