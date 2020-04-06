Valley man diagnosed with coronavirus talks about his experience

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One Valley man who has tested positive for COVID-19 is now sharing his story in hopes of helping others.Goon Pattanumotana was suffering from what he believed were symptoms of the common flu.When he checked into Saint Agnes Medical Center, it was confirmed he had tested positive for COVID-19."All I can say is it's not something you can actually prepare for," says Pattanumotana.Three weeks ago, Goon went into self-isolation as a precautionary measure to stop the spread. He began experiencing respiratory problems and self-diagnosed himself."On day one of my self-isolation, I felt ill thinking it was the flu with coughs and fatigue," says Pattanumotana.He took to Facebook to document his symptoms with his friends and followers."I learned that whatever diagnosis that I think I have, it's absolutely wrong."After two weeks of posts from his time of self-quarantine, his symptoms continued to worsen progressively."A lot of people believed I should see a doctor so they were pushing me on social media to see a doctor. When I finally decided to see a doctor, someone called 911."That call from a concerned friend potentially saved his life. Goon was admitted to Saint Agnes Medical Center on March 31 and tested for COVID-19."They basically immediately isolated me and ran me through a series of tests, including COVID-19."Four days later, the 45-year-old received his results: he was positive for the coronavirus. He shared the positive diagnosis with his Facebook followers."I think it's important to document so that this way people will be aware and know the reality of these things," he says.He considers himself one of the lucky ones, having survived the deadly disease but leaves his followers with this message."I still believe there are a lot of people out there who are not taking this seriously."Goon is set to be released today from Saint Agnes Medical Center and says he will continue to self-isolate for the next two weeks.