HEALTH WATCH

Women with lupus can have healthy pregnancies

EMBED </>More Videos

Lupus, an auto-immune disease, was once thought to always be dangerous for expectant mothers and their babies.

By
Sometimes Emily Greenwell can't believe she gave birth to this beautiful baby boy named Finley.

"Nine pounds and he was 22 and a quarter inches long."

Emily has lupus: a chronic autoimmune disease that can damage the skin, joints and organs. It can also cause inflammation.

"We'll see kidney inflammation which can cause kidney failure in some situations," says Dr. Megan Clowse, an associate professor of rheumatology and immunology.

That's why Clowse says for years women with lupus were warned not to get pregnant because they would have to stop the medications that controlled the disease.

"I think now we have come to sort of a new approach to lupus pregnancy management," she says.

She says keeping lupus well-controlled during pregnancy is key.

"My approach here at Duke, I continue almost everybody on hydroxychloroquine."

Also known as plaquenil, Clowse says the drug has been shown to be safe during pregnancy.

"I have managed about 150 lupus pregnancies over the past decade. We have probably about 30 percent of our pregnancies deliver early."

She says those pre-term births tended to occur in women who got pregnant while their lupus was active.

"So in my experience plan the lupus pregnancies!"

Emily Greenwell was carefully monitored by her doctor the entire time. Now the proud parents of a healthy baby boy, she and her husband Moxie say despite the lack of sleep it's all worth it!

Medical experts say if you have lupus and get pregnant unexpectedly, call your doctor's office right away and tell them the medications you are taking - because some may cause birth defects and should be stopped immediately.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealth watch
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH WATCH
Health Watch: Skyrocketing Prices = Insulin Crisis
Health Watch: Exposure therapy for kids
Golf may help you live longer
Health Watch: Male Breast Cancer
More health watch
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Kids in US are using too much toothpaste
Meet Fresno's new surgeon - the da Vinci robot
Infant liquid ibuprofen recalled over safety concerns
RECALL: 3 more infant liquid ibuprofen sold at Walmart, CVS recalled
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
1 killed, 2 injured in car crash in Madera County
Highway 140 leading to Yosemite shut down ahead of storm
Fresno Catholic Church hiring FBI officials to investigate sexual abuse allegations
Lawsuit filed against city of Fresno over Measure P
$115 million expansion project announced for Fresno airport
UPDATE: Suspicious death in Madera County ruled homicide
Visalia Police searching for more suspects in Wednesday home invasion
Walmart announces new sick leave policy, bonuses for good attendance
Show More
Virginia governor apologizes after racist yearbook image emerges
Pharmacist delivers prescription on snowmobile to snowed-in elderly couple
'Fiji Water Girl' files lawsuit against Fiji Water
Jussie Smollett breaks silence on Chicago attack
Man holds up, robs Dunkin' Donuts with child
More News