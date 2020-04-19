Coronavirus

Fresno elementary school performs 'virtual flash mob' for kids

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- During the party people can donate to a cash-app that will transfer the funds right to a small business.

Heaton Elementary School in central Fresno created a fun video to share with students.

Staff members had originally planned on doing a parade around neighborhoods surrounding the school but decided to switch gears when the city and county recently issued stricter social distancing and mandatory shelter-in-place policies.

They decided instead to do a virtual flash mob and they snuck it in the middle of what looked like a typical conference call on Zoom.

The educators say they hope the video reminds the students just how much they care about them.

