Valley veteran, former Fresno State basketball player open HER Body Bar

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley veteran Donetta Barber is helping women raise the bar."It's a great feeling to help women get that self-love back, build that confidence and feel good about themselves again," she says.HER Body Bar in northeast Fresno offers non-invasive body sculpting services aimed at enhancing your fitness routine.Located in the Sola Salon Studios off Herndon and Santa Fe, clients can choose from a variety of services, from teeth whitening to skin tightening."This is the machine you would receive for your laser lipo, skin tightening, any types of those treatments will be used with this machine."Looking to boost your workout routine?"This is simulating 20,000 crunches in 30 minutes. It can be done on the stomach, glutes, thighs, you can literally put it almost anywhere."Barber opened her studio a year ago and teamed up with her sister, former Fresno State Basketball player Tanisha Huddleston, to empower women with healthy lifestyle choices."I'm kinda like a life coach to these guys. I teach them how to eat healthy, when to eat carbs, when not to eat carbs, how they burn, which fruits and vegetables to eat," says Huddleston.From healthy eating to hydration, Huddleston brings the accountability factor, checking in with clients about their daily routine."When you come in, I'm going to ask you what are you eating, what are you putting in your body, what could you have done to make it better?" says Huddleston.HER body bar is open weekdays from 8 am - 4 pm.