HERO

Hero soldier dies saving four lives in Bronx fire

(Left: US Army / Right: AP Photo, Frank Franklin II)

THE BRONX, New York --
A New York Army National Guard Soldier who died in the Bronx apartment fire that killed 12 on December 29 is being hailed a hero for saving four people's lives.

Pfc. Emmanuel Mensah initially escaped the deadly fire but reentered the burning building at least three times to rescue other residents and family members, New York Police Department detectives reported.

When firefighters later entered the building, they discovered Mensah's remains. Based on his body's location, emergency responders determined Mensah died looking for more people to rescue.

The fire started in the kitchen of a first-floor apartment as a 3-year-old boy was playing with the burners, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. It's the worst fire tragedy in New York City in at least a quarter of a century. The victims killed were seven adults and five children -- ranging in age from 1 to 63.

WATCH: Coverage of the Bronx fatal fire
EMBED More News Videos

Team coverage: Apartment fire in the Bronx kills as least 12 (1 of 9)

Josh Einiger reports from Belmont, Bronx.



Mensah joined the New York Army National Guard in December 2016 and recently returned home to the Bronx from military training in Virginia.

He was slated to begin serving as a wheeled vehicle mechanic this month with the National Guard's 107th Military Police Company at Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn.
His family is originally from Ghana, and Mensah was a permanent legal resident.


Staff Sgt. Ruben Martinez-Ortiz, who recruited Mensah, said he was an excellent soldier.
"I knew from the moment I met him his heart was as big as our National Guard family," Martinez-Ortiz said. "He was ready to serve our nation and community. Pfc. Mensah was the embodiment of what our Army Values stand for."

PHOTOS from the scene of the Bronx fatal fire:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
belmont bronx deadly fireapartment fireherosoldier killednational guardfire rescueBronx
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HERO
Special event held in Madera to honor victims of 9/11 attacks
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Young officer delivers 3rd baby of his career
Dog killed trying to protect family from intruder
Pet pig thwarts break-in at family home
More hero
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News