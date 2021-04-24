BREAKING NEWS
friday night football
Friday Night Football - Week 6 - Schedules, scores and highlights from around the Valley
KFSN
By
Stephen Hicks
and
Brianna Mellon
Week 6 Matchups
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=10542941" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Schedules, scores and highlights of High School Football around the Valley.
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=10542971" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Schedules, scores and highlights of High School Football around the Valley.
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=10542968" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Schedules, scores and highlights of High School Football around the Valley.
Bullard 28 Madera 0
Sanger 28 San Joaquin Memorial 21
McLane 15 Hoover 8
Sunnyside 15 Reedley 22
Firebaugh 12 Coalinga 27
Immanuel 35 Dos Palos 47
Hanford West 0 Madera South 24
Hanford 47 Edison 17
