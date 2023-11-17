  • Full Story

Friday Night Football 2023: Playoffs Semifinals

ByStephen Hicks and Alec Nolan KFSN logo
Friday, November 17, 2023 8:43PM
Central Section Semifinals Matchups

Thursday, November 9th

8 MAN CHAMPIONSHIP

Fresno Christian at Sierra 7:00pm

I PLAYOFFS

Clovis North vs. Clovis East at Clovis 7:00pm

Central at Liberty 7:00pm

II PLAYOFFS

Tulare Union at Central Valley Christian 7:00pm

Centennial at Lemoore 7:00pm

III PLAYOFFS

Mission Oak vs. Washington Union at Tulare Union 7:00pm

Kerman at Mission Prep 7:00pm

IV PLAYOFFS

Exeter at Dos Palos 7:00pm

Torres at Shafter 7:00pm

V PLAYOFFS

Liberty at Wasco 7:00pm

VI PLAYOFFS

Strathmore at Arvin 7:00pm

Fowler at Mendota 7:00pm

Friday, November 10th

II PLAYOFFS

Kingsburg at Tulare Union 7:00pm

Tehachapi at Central Valley Christian 7:00pm

Sac-Joaquin Semifinals Matchups

Friday, November 10th

V PLAYOFFS

Hilmar at Casa Roble 7:00pm

Los Banos at Twelve Bridges 7:00pm

VII PLAYOFFS

Orestimba at Ripon Christian 7:00pm

Stone Ridge Christian at Woodland Christian 7:00pm

