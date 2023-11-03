WATCH LIVE

Friday Night Football 2023: Playoffs Round 1

ByStephen Hicks and Alec Nolan KFSN logo
Friday, November 3, 2023 8:19PM
Central Section Round 1 Matchups

Friday, November 3rd

8 MAN PLAYOFFS

Lone Pine at Riverdale Christian 7:00pm

Orcutt Academy at Sierra 7:00pm

I PLAYOFFS

Arroyo Grande at Central 7:00pm

St. Joseph at Clovis 7:00pm

Hanford at Clovis West 7:00pm

Garces at Sanger 7:00pm

II PLAYOFFS

Madera at Bakersfield Christian 7:00pm

Stockdale at Central Valley Christian 7:00pm

Dinuba at Kingsburg 7:00pm

Garza at Lemoore 7:00pm

Redwood at Sunnyside 7:00pm

San Luis Obispo at Tulare Union 7:00pm

III PLAYOFFS

Golden West at Kerman 7:00pm

Independence at Mission Oak 7:00pm

Nipomo at Mt. Whitney 7:00pm

Pioneer Valley at Porterville 7:00pm

Templeton at Washington Union 7:00pm

IV PLAYOFFS

Santa Maria at Caruthers 7:00pm

Roosevelt at Chowchilla 7:00pm

Sierra Pacific at Coalinga 7:00pm

Highland at Exeter 7:00pm

Immanuel Christian at Torres 7:00pm

Golden Valley at McLane 7:00pm

V PLAYOFFS

Sanger West at Chavez 7:00pm

North at Corcoran 7:00pm

Firebaugh at Liberty 7:00pm

Hoover at Orosi 7:00pm

Reedley at Delano 7:00pm

VI PLAYOFFS

Lindsay at Fowler 7:00pm

Foothill at Mendota 7:00pm

Orange Cove at Avenal 7:00pm

Kern Valley at Strathmore 7:00pm

Minarets at Woodlake 7:00pm

Sac-Joaquin Round 1 Matchups

III PLAYOFFS

Golden Valley at Linden 7:00pm

Bella Vista at Merced 7:00pm

VII PLAYOFFS

Waterford at Le Grand 7:00pm

Highlands at Orestimba 7:00pm

