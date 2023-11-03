Friday Night Football 2023: Playoffs Round 1

Central Section Round 1 Matchups
Friday, November 3rd
8 MAN PLAYOFFS
Lone Pine at Riverdale Christian 7:00pm
Orcutt Academy at Sierra 7:00pm
I PLAYOFFS
Arroyo Grande at Central 7:00pm
St. Joseph at Clovis 7:00pm
Hanford at Clovis West 7:00pm
Garces at Sanger 7:00pm
II PLAYOFFS
Madera at Bakersfield Christian 7:00pm
Stockdale at Central Valley Christian 7:00pm
Dinuba at Kingsburg 7:00pm
Garza at Lemoore 7:00pm
Redwood at Sunnyside 7:00pm
San Luis Obispo at Tulare Union 7:00pm
III PLAYOFFS
Golden West at Kerman 7:00pm
Independence at Mission Oak 7:00pm
Nipomo at Mt. Whitney 7:00pm
Pioneer Valley at Porterville 7:00pm
Templeton at Washington Union 7:00pm
IV PLAYOFFS
Santa Maria at Caruthers 7:00pm
Roosevelt at Chowchilla 7:00pm
Sierra Pacific at Coalinga 7:00pm
Highland at Exeter 7:00pm
Immanuel Christian at Torres 7:00pm
Golden Valley at McLane 7:00pm
V PLAYOFFS
Sanger West at Chavez 7:00pm
North at Corcoran 7:00pm
Firebaugh at Liberty 7:00pm
Hoover at Orosi 7:00pm
Reedley at Delano 7:00pm
VI PLAYOFFS
Lindsay at Fowler 7:00pm
Foothill at Mendota 7:00pm
Orange Cove at Avenal 7:00pm
Kern Valley at Strathmore 7:00pm
Minarets at Woodlake 7:00pm
Sac-Joaquin Round 1 Matchups
III PLAYOFFS
Golden Valley at Linden 7:00pm
Bella Vista at Merced 7:00pm
VII PLAYOFFS
Waterford at Le Grand 7:00pm
Highlands at Orestimba 7:00pm