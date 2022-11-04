WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Friday Night Football 2022: Playoffs Week 1

KFSN logo
Friday, November 4, 2022 5:30AM

FNF Playoffs Week 1

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Friday, November 4th

8 MAN PLAYOFFS

Laton at Sierra 7:00pm

Riverdale Christian at Lone Pine 7:00pm

I PLAYOFFS

Central vs. Redwood at Koligian Stadium 7:00pm

Clovis North vs. Centennial at Buchanan 7:00pm

Garces at Clovis 7:00pm

Clovis East at St. Joseph 7:00pm

II PLAYOFFS

Edison at Bakersfield Christian 7:00pm

Ridgeview at Hanford 7:00pm

Sanger vs. Paso Robles at Flores Stadium 7:00pm

Dinuba at Washington Union 7:00pm

III PLAYOFFS

Santa Ynez at Kerman 7:00pm

Porterville vs. Independence at Granite Hills 7:00pm

Mt. Whitney at Tehachapi 7:00pm

Sunnyside at Tulare Union 7:00pm

IV PLAYOFFS

Madera at Caruthers 7:00pm

Exeter at Coalinga 7:00pm

Strathmore at Shafter 7:00pm

Torres vs. Reedley at Madera 7:00pm

V PLAYOFFS

McLane at Corcoran 7:00pm

West at Dos Palos 7:00pm

Santa Maria at Madera South 7:00pm

Roosevelt at Templeton 7:00pm

VI PLAYOFFS

Lindsay at Arvin 7:00pm

Farmersville at Avenal 7:00pm

Riverdale at Chowchilla 7:00pm

Mira Monte at Mendota 7:00pm

Orosi at Kern Valley 7:00pm

Boron at Woodlake 7:00pm

Ceres at Merced 7:00pm

Golden Valley at Woodcreek 7:00pm

Los Banos vs. Buhach Colony at Loftin Stadium 7:00pm

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.