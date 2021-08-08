fatal crash

Man killed in 3-vehicle crash near Sanger

Authorities say they are investigating the possibility of a DUI.
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been killed in a three-vehicle crash near Sanger.

The incident happened at the intersection of Highway 180 and Oliver Street on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say the victim, 60-year-old Israel Lara from Sanger, was driving a grey Ford Focus southbound on Oliver.



According to witnesses, Lara ran the stop sign on Oliver and entered westbound Highway 180.

A yellow Ford Econoline van traveling westbound on the highway swerved to avoid him and hit a white Hyundai Tucson.

It then spun, overturned, and came to rest on the north shoulder.

The white Tucson then collided with the Ford Focus, severely injuring Lara who died at the scene.

All other people involved in the crash sustained minor injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated.

