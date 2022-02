SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A multi-million dollar project at a dangerous stretch of Highway 46 could prevent future traffic crashes and deaths.The California Transportation Commission is funding $136 million to expand between Kettleman City and Paso Robles into a four-lane expressway.Caltrans officials say this will cover nine miles of the highway, between the Shandon Rest Area and the interchange with Highway 41, which is also scheduled to get flyover ramps.This region is heavily traveled by drivers between the Central Valley and the Central Coast.Construction could start as early as springtime.