1 man, 3 kids injured after shooting, crash on Highway 65 in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man and three children are in the hospital after a shooting and crash on Highway 65 in Tulare County.

At least a mile of the highway has been shut down in both directions between Avenue 216 and Avenue 200.

The California Highway Patrol says the man was driving down the highway at about 7:30 pm when a suspect or suspects from another vehicle fired at them. One of the kids was shot.

The victims' vehicle swerved across the center median and crashed into an orchard.

When officers arrived, they found all four victims injured inside. One child had a bullet wound, and the man and the other two kids had injuries from shattered glass and shrapnel.

They were rushed to a hospital.

The highway is expected to be closed for a few more hours.

The CHP says it is still trying to gather details on the victims, the suspects, and what led to the shooting.

Officers are asking the public to contact them if they have any information about the incident.

