Child remains hospitalized after shooting, crash on Highway 65 in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is searching for the person who opened fire on a vehicle in Tulare County on Friday, sending a man and three kids to the hospital.

Investigators say a gunman in a different car opened fire just before 7:30 pm on Highway 65 near Avenue 208 between Lindsay and Strathmore.

After being hit, the vehicle swerved to the left, crossing the northbound traffic lanes of Highway 65, before coming to a stop in an orchard.

One of the children was struck by a bullet and was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno. On Tuesday, the child remained hospitalized.

Cory Chapman of the California Highway Patrol called the incident extremely tragic. Adding, "It's the last thing we want, a child being involved in an incident like that."

The man and the two other children in the car were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries from broken glass.

Chapman says they don't know yet if there is a connection between the shooter and the victims.

The CHP says it's crucial for anyone who witnesses a scary incident like gunfire on the road to call 911 immediately.

If you have any information about the shooting, you can call the California Highway Patrol's anonymous tip line: (559) 603-7740.