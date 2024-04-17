Work on Highway 99 northbound lanes near Avenue 12 set to begin

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Starting Tuesday, the northbound lanes on Highway 99 near Avenue 12 will be closed most of the year.

This lane shift will also impact the Avenue 12 off-ramp, which will also be closed for several months.

It's the next phase of the Cottonwood Creek Bridge Replacement Project.

Caltrans said the new southbound bridge will open half of its lane for the traffic switch while work is done on the other side of the highway.

"Since the switch is going to be taking place, it is going to be a different angle for the road," said Larry Johnson, a spokesperson for Caltrans District 6.

"But we want everybody to get through it safely. This is just the next step in the process for the project to be completed."

Signs are also posted along the highway warning drivers about the changes.

As for Highway 99 South on-ramp, on the east side of Avenue 12, that will remain closed until work is finished.

Driving down Highway 99, near Avenue 12, you can't miss the EZ GO sign from the highway.

The business has been in that spot for almost a year.

During that time, Eric Kessler saw the work on the Cottonwood Creek Bridge.

He said that despite the ongoing construction, business has been steady.

But he's seen some confusion from drivers during the project, especially from those heading south on the 99.

"So, what they've done is that they put the pylon cones on the southbound entrance," said Kessler.

"Basically, they did that, so people have to be diverted to the next light to make a U-turn, and it's kind of a concern with the liability and traffic congestion."

Phase one of the project started a year ago. Johnson said that once the project is finished, driving between Fresno and Madera County will be easier and safer.

"It's just going to make traffic much better. It's going to widen the road," said Johnson.

"It's going to make overall commuting through that part, going into Madera and coming out of Madera towards Fresno, just a much, much better commute for drivers."

As for Kessler, he can't wait till all the work is wrapped up.

"Once the accessibility to the on, north and southbound is fully operational, it could make a big difference," said Kessler."

If that stretch of road is part of your daily drive, drivers should give themselves extra time as they get out of the door.

For news updates, follow Ana Torrea on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.