Lawsuit highlights community health concerns caused by Hwy. 99 construction

South Fresno residents opposed to a $105 million Highway 99 corridor project are taking their concerns to court.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Future construction on Highway 99 has led to a lawsuit. The concern centers on a plan to expand the interchanges at North and American Avenues.

"Many folks in this community breathe dangerous and potentially deadly air. This expansion project will only cause more pollution from more freeways and heavy trucks," said Edith Rico of Fresno Building Healthy Communities.

South Fresno residents opposed to a $105 million Highway 99 corridor project are taking their concerns to court. Fresno Building Healthy Communities and Friends of Calwa are suing Caltrans and the Federal Highway Administration in Federal District Court for approving a project that would reconstruct and expand two interchanges-at North Avenue and American Avenue.

Residents worry the already heavily traveled roads in Malaga, Calwa and South fresno will be inundated by even more industry, big rigs and pollution.

"They have failed to consider increases in traffic and industrialization that the project will cause or the related air quality, odor, noise, public health, and environmental impacts," said Jacqueline Maldanado, Stanford Student Attorney.

These heavy-duty trucks are headed to nearby warehouses for companies including Amazon and ULTA.

As Laura Moreno tried to voice her concerns about pollution, they were drowned out by a big rig. Panfilo Cerrillo spoke about the health impacts on his wife and grandkids.

"I have family members that suffer from asthma," said Carrillo. "The attacks are more frequent. The air is getting worse."

The lawsuit claims the defendants failed to prepare an environmental impact statement and that health outcomes for populations in these communities are worse than in most of the country.

"I come from a family who has suffered from asthma, cancer, all kinds of ailments," said Rosa Depew.

Preliminary studies for the project began in 2016. Construction is set to begin in January 2025 at American Ave. and in 2026 at North Ave. It's all scheduled to be completed by the end of 2028.

The Federal Highway Administration and Caltrans both declined to comment because the litigation is ongoing. However, information on their websites describes the laws and policies both agencies follow to consider air quality impacts.