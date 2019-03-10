Deadly crash shuts down Highway 152 in Los Banos

Los Banos police shut down a major highway connecting the Central Valley to the Bay Area because of a deadly crash just before 4 a.m., but they're reopening it at about 9:30 a.m.They're investigating a crash on Highway 152 at 10th St. with at least one death and four other major injuries.Traffic right in the heart of Los Banos was blocked in both directions and drivers had to find detours around the road closure for more than five hours.Los Banos police are not releasing any other details about the crash right now.