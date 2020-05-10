Off-duty CHP officer rescues Fresno hiker swept into whirlpool

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Sheriff's Office says a Fresno man was very fortunate on Saturday during a hike above Bass Lake.He decided to walk across Willow Creek near Angel Falls and was swept into a whirlpool that pulled him under.However, an off duty CHP Officer who is trained and search and rescue was also hiking in the area.You can see officer Brent Donley wearing the dark shirt and hat in the video above.He happened to be carrying a rope and was able to pull the 24-year-old to safety with the help of other good samaritans.Authorities say this is a reminder to never attempt to cross swift water, even when it doesn't appear to be dangerous.