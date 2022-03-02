2 more arrests made in connection to deadly shooting at Hilmar restaurant

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two more people have been arrested in connection to a North Valley homicide.Last September, 38-year-old Jasper Gray was shot and killed at the Hot Rod's Diner in Hilmar.In December, 29-year-old Dominick Rufo and 32-year-old Brandy Bettencourt were arrested for the killing.Tuesday, the Merced County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of Dana Hayes and Brittany Bettencourt.They're accused of helping the two homicide suspects evade law enforcement teams for several months.