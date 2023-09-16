Hispanic Heritage Month: Exhibit in downtown Fresno honors influential poet and artist

Friday marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs through October 15th.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Friday marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs through October 15th.

As we celebrate the countless contributions of the American Latino community, we are highlighting a powerful exhibit you can see in Fresno right now.

For over 30 years, Arte Americas in downtown Fresno has showcased unique and powerful exhibits tied to the Hispanic community.

Executive Director Arianna Paz Chavez says it's special to shine a light on the diverse Latino culture and loves that the spotlight is even brighter during Hispanic Heritage Month.

" To be Latino is not one thing. We are made up of many different cultures, traditions, and experiences," said Chavez.

That depth is reflected in the current exhibit, "Jose Montoya's Resonant Valley."

"It includes over 700 original works of art pieces by Jose Montoya, who was a leader in the Chicano art movement and well respected as a Chicano poet."

The bright red walls tell a story from the moment you walk through the front doors.

A smaller replica of the Fowler water tower represents one of the many Central Valley communities where Montoya's family lived while working in the fields.

"You will find drawings of the Central Valley and Pachucos. Jose reminds us to celebrate our community. Uplift our community and to amplify the creativity and ingenuity we are all so capable of," Chavez explained.

Chavez hopes Latinos and all visitors who see the exhibit feel inspired.

"Jose Montoya leaves us with this very powerful call to action to use everything we have in service of our community and always be proud of who we are."

If you would like to stop by, Arte Americas is open Thursday through Sunday from 12 pm to 5 pm.

