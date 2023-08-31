Historic Kings County human services building now open after remodel

A ribbon cutting on Wednesday morning marked the start of a new beginning for an old Hanford building.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A ribbon cutting on Wednesday morning marked the start of a new beginning for an old Hanford building.

The Kings County Behavioral Health and Human Services Building on Lacey Boulevard was first built in 1911 and was a hospital until 1973.

Since then, it's been home to different agencies, including the morgue that operated in the basement until 2014.

The county started remodeling the old building in April of 2022.

Now, dozens of staff members have moved in and offer health services to the community.

"We had the task to preserve it or tear it down, and the board of supervisors chose to team up with a private partnership and brought in Painters & Associates to remodel this building under the guidance of our behavioral house and our HSA director," says District 3 Supervisor, Doug Verboon.

The 42,000-square-foot building will host three departments, including the Human Services Training Center and the KIND Children's Center.

It will offer mental and behavioral health services to over 2,500 people, including people with Medi-Cal and people without insurance.

Director Lisa Lewis says accessible services are crucial, especially for children.

"And when we can get mental health early when they start showing symptoms, especially with children, they can be life-saving and can improve their quality of life for a long time," says Lisa.

District three supervisor Doug Verboon says this building is special, as his own grandfather and father were born here.

"It means a lot to our community that we are giving back by not tearing it down. A lot of people's families were born here, and grandfathers and grandmothers, and it means a lot to keep this building," says Doug.

As of Wednesday, the building located on the Kings County Campus is now open to the public.

