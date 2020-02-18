Driver charged in crash that killed 10-year-old Visalia girl last August

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Last August, 10-year-old Francine Salazar passed away after her family's car was struck by a driver who authorities say missed a stop sign at a rural Tulare County intersection.The tragic event led to a touching, inspiring act of generosity when her family decided to donate her organs, saving lives and healing others.The little girl's memory lives on through her gift.At home, family members have preserved some of Francine's most precious moments.They added Valentine's flowers to the collection on Friday.On the same day, they found out Tulare County prosecutors had filed criminal charges against the driver of the other car, Sara Spagnolini.The Tulare County District Attorney's Office has charged her with vehicular manslaughter, a felony, and driving on a suspended or revoked license, a misdemeanor.She's also charged with two traffic infractions-failure to stop at a stop sign and unsafe speed for prevailing conditions.At the time, Spagnolini told the California Highway Patrol she was driving between 60 and 80 miles per hour.Francine's family tells us they've been waiting too long for the charges, but say they will continue to fight for justice for Francine.It's unclear if Spagnolini has been arrested yet, and a first court date hasn't been set.Last month, Francine's family filed a civil lawsuit against Spagnolini and Tulare County.A hearing in that case will take place in May.