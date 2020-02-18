hit and run accident

Driver charged in crash that killed 10-year-old Visalia girl last August

By
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Last August, 10-year-old Francine Salazar passed away after her family's car was struck by a driver who authorities say missed a stop sign at a rural Tulare County intersection.

The tragic event led to a touching, inspiring act of generosity when her family decided to donate her organs, saving lives and healing others.

The little girl's memory lives on through her gift.

At home, family members have preserved some of Francine's most precious moments.

They added Valentine's flowers to the collection on Friday.

On the same day, they found out Tulare County prosecutors had filed criminal charges against the driver of the other car, Sara Spagnolini.

The Tulare County District Attorney's Office has charged her with vehicular manslaughter, a felony, and driving on a suspended or revoked license, a misdemeanor.

She's also charged with two traffic infractions-failure to stop at a stop sign and unsafe speed for prevailing conditions.

At the time, Spagnolini told the California Highway Patrol she was driving between 60 and 80 miles per hour.

Francine's family tells us they've been waiting too long for the charges, but say they will continue to fight for justice for Francine.

It's unclear if Spagnolini has been arrested yet, and a first court date hasn't been set.

Last month, Francine's family filed a civil lawsuit against Spagnolini and Tulare County.

A hearing in that case will take place in May.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliahit and run accident
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT
Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run in Visalia
1 injured in Fresno hit-and-run crash, good Samaritans stop suspect
Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run involving police car in Porterville
$25K reward offered in East Hollywood hit-run
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News