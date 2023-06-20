Driver arrested after hit-and-run leaves man injured in Selma, police say

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is now recovering in the hospital after he was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Selma on Saturday night.

The crash happened around 11:15 pm in the area of Highland and Floral avenues.

Selma police say a man, identified by family as 19-year-old Cameron Thomas Bethel, was walking across the roadway when he was hit by a car.

After the crash, officials say the driver, 20-year-old Amy Merino-Rios, left the area but was later found in a nearby parking lot.

She was arrested for felony hit and run and booked into jail.

Bethel's mother says he was walking home from work when he was hit.

He remains in a local hospital with a broken leg and back.

Investigators say alcohol and drugs were not involved in the crash.