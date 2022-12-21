2 arrested after hit-and-run crash in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men are in custody following a hit-and-run crash in Clovis.
They were arrested just after 9 Tuesday night at Nees and Marion -- that's near Sunnyside Avenue.
California Highway Patrol officers say the driver of a Gold Chevy Tahoe hit a parked motorcycle, trash cans and a telephone pole at Alluvial and Locan.
Clovis police found the vehicle and made a traffic stop at Nees and Marion.
They say the driver was drunk and was taken into custody.
Officers say the 21-year-old driver fought his arrest and needed to be restrained.
He will be charged with DUI, hit-and-run and making criminal threats.
The 23-year-old passenger was also arrested for a probation violation.