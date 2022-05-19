$2K reward offered for information on driver involved in fatal Madera County crash

The driver who allegedly caused him to lose control could face felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter charges.
EMBED <>More Videos

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 99 in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are offering a $2,000 reward for information that will lead them to a driver involved in a fatal motorcycle crash in Madera County last week.

The crash happened on May 10 on Avenue 9 at Highway 99. Sixty-five-year-old Robert Meza was killed, family members said.

Meza was approaching the southbound lane of the highway off-ramp when a car turned onto Avenue 9, directly in his path.

Meza swerved to avoid hitting the car, lost control and was thrown off.

He was flown to Community Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

The driver of the car sped away after the crash. That driver could face felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter charges.

Witnesses told the CHP that the car was a white sedan. On Thursday, the California Highway Patrol released photos of two possible vehicles the suspect could be driving.

The CHP said the vehicle might be a 2005-2010 Volkswagen Jetta or a Honda Odyssey or Chrysler Pacifica.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP or Valley Crimestoppers.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
madera countyhit and runfatal crash
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Body found in downtown Fresno, police investigating
Stealing suspect stays in jail after CVS burglary caught on camera
Biden meets with Democratic senators on college loans
Clean-up efforts to begin on riverbed after fire destroys Madera homes
Grand jury indicts man in Buffalo supermarket shooting
Valley veterans welcomed home from Honor Flight
Madera family plans to rebuild after brush fire damages multiple homes
Show More
Suspect in fire that damaged Visalia businesses appears in court
Fresno State task force: Madden's name should be removed from library
You could win a chance to meet Aaron Judge by donating blood
Housing Watch: Looking at real estate forecast of Fresno area
Cousin of former Bulldog Davante Adams shot, killed in East Palo Alto
More TOP STORIES News