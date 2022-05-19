$2K reward offered for information on driver involved in fatal Madera County crash

The crash happened on May 10 on Avenue 9 at Highway 99. Sixty-five-year-old Robert Meza was killed, family members said.
Meza was approaching the southbound lane of the highway off-ramp when a car turned onto Avenue 9, directly in his path.
Meza swerved to avoid hitting the car, lost control and was thrown off.
He was flown to Community Regional Medical Center, where he later died.
The driver of the car sped away after the crash. That driver could face felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter charges.
Witnesses told the CHP that the car was a white sedan. On Thursday, the California Highway Patrol released photos of two possible vehicles the suspect could be driving.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP or Valley Crimestoppers.