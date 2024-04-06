Search underway for driver after deadly hit-and-run crash in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are asking for your help to locate a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Thursday morning.

Authorities say 38-year-old Bryant Fields died after being hit by a car on Chestnut near Clinton.

Fresno Police releasing an image from surveillance video of a white sedan believed to be involved.

Investigators say the driver didn't stop and even made a U-turn and drove back past the crash scene before taking off.

Anyone with information about the car or the driver is urged to contact the Fresno Police Department.