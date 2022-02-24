Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in west central Fresno, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are searching for a driver that hit and killed a woman in west central Fresno.It happened Wednesday just after 10:30 pm on Valentine Avenue near Floradora Avenue.Officers say the driver hit the woman while she was walking in the street and then drove off.The 33-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.Investigators believe the suspect may have been driving a GMC Sierra pickup truck between the years 1999 to 2007. The truck was dark-colored, had tinted headlight lenses, and may have damage to the vehicle. Witnesses said the truck might be lifted.Anyone with information is asked to call the California Highway Patrol.The crash is still under investigation.