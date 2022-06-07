62-year-old man killed in hit-and-run in Tulare, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after being hit by a car in Tulare Monday night.Tulare police say it happened on J Street just north of Tulare Avenue around 8:30 pm.When officers arrived, they found a 62-year-old man. According to witnesses, he was crossing the street and was not using a crosswalk.The driver did not stop.The man was taken to the hospital but did not survive.Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tulare Police Department.