62-year-old man killed in hit-and-run in Tulare, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after being hit by a car in Tulare Monday night.

Tulare police say it happened on J Street just north of Tulare Avenue around 8:30 pm.

When officers arrived, they found a 62-year-old man. According to witnesses, he was crossing the street and was not using a crosswalk.

The driver did not stop.

The man was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tulare Police Department.
