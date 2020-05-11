All Fresno County parks, campgrounds are back open

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County has reopened all parks and campgrounds to the public, more than a month after they were closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says the parks and campgrounds will operate at 50% capacity to make sure people can maintain social distancing.Officials will count cars to limit how many can go in at one time and camping areas will be blocked off at every other space.The sheriff's office is asking people to limit gatherings to 10 people or less and wear face masks.Play structures and group picnic shelters within the parks and campgrounds will remain closed.They are planning to keep the parks open during Memorial Day weekend.