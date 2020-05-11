Hobbies & Interests

All Fresno County parks, campgrounds are back open

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County has reopened all parks and campgrounds to the public, more than a month after they were closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says the parks and campgrounds will operate at 50% capacity to make sure people can maintain social distancing.


Officials will count cars to limit how many can go in at one time and camping areas will be blocked off at every other space.

The sheriff's office is asking people to limit gatherings to 10 people or less and wear face masks.


Play structures and group picnic shelters within the parks and campgrounds will remain closed.

They are planning to keep the parks open during Memorial Day weekend.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestsfresno countyhealthsocial distancingfresno county sheriff departmentcoronavirusfresno countycoronavirus outbreakshelter in placecoronavirus pandemicparkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Police release body camera footage of weekend incident at Waffle Shop
Central California coronavirus cases
Trump faces coronavirus risk at home amid push to 'reopen' nation
Western states ask for $1 trillion from federal government
Paul Vasquez, who became famous for 'Double Rainbow' video, passes away at 57
Fresno Police investigating incident involving officer at the Waffle Shop
Three women dead after early morning crash near Exeter
Show More
Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Kingsburg
AP source: MLB owners approve plan to start season in July
Merced resuming public operations, City Hall planning to open by May 18
'Seinfeld' actor and legendary comedian Jerry Stiller dies
1 child killed, 10 people hospitalized in major crash on Hwy 99
More TOP STORIES News