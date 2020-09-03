Community & Events

Hobb's Grove will still be scaring Valley residents this year, plans for October opening

The attraction's website says they plan to open on October 9.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It appears the coronavirus pandemic isn't scaring off the monsters at Hobb's Grove in Sanger this year.

The attraction's website says they plan to open on October 9.

Hobb's Grove typically features several acres of creepy and mysterious fun like the Hayride into Shadow's Keep, the eerie Haunted Forest and the Hobb House of Scary Tales.

This year, the spooky attraction will only have visitors inside "the foreboding Freak filled Forest," the website said.

It's not clear yet what measures the attraction will take in light of COVID-19.

Complete information, including dates, times and prices, will be posted on their website on September 13.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssangerhalloweeneventscommunity
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brace yourself for power outages this Labor Day weekend
Hanford family struggles with distance learning from school parking lot
Complaint alleges Clovis Unified has created racially hostile climate
2 men critically injured in drive-by shooting in southwest Fresno
Scary video shows suspect shoot at Mariposa Co. deputy
Deputies searching for Tulare Co. man accused of molesting children
Fresno baseball legend Tom Seaver passes away
Show More
1 person contracts West Nile Virus in Kings County, officials say
Jobless claims fall to 881,000 but layoffs remain elevated
Car crashed into bus stop, tree in downtown Fresno found empty
Man found with gunshot wound to head in west central Fresno
Pelosi says she believes SF hair salon visit was a 'setup'
More TOP STORIES News