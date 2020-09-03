FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It appears the coronavirus pandemic isn't scaring off the monsters at Hobb's Grove in Sanger this year.
The attraction's website says they plan to open on October 9.
Hobb's Grove typically features several acres of creepy and mysterious fun like the Hayride into Shadow's Keep, the eerie Haunted Forest and the Hobb House of Scary Tales.
This year, the spooky attraction will only have visitors inside "the foreboding Freak filled Forest," the website said.
It's not clear yet what measures the attraction will take in light of COVID-19.
Complete information, including dates, times and prices, will be posted on their website on September 13.
Hobb's Grove will still be scaring Valley residents this year, plans for October opening
