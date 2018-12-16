Holding child at knifepoint, suspect shot and killed by deputies

By
Kings County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a suspect who they believe was holding a child at knifepoint.
Deputies are investigating on Houston Avenue just east of Highway 43 after they got reports of a man chasing a child in the roadway just after 11 p.m.

When they got there, they found the man and child in a pickup truck and they say the suspect was holding a knife to the child's throat and threatening to hurt the child.
Deputies moved in to save the child and shot at the suspect, killing him.

They say the man had inflicted some injuries on the child, so paramedics took the kid to a hospital for treatment. A deputy also suffered minor injuries.
Investigators haven't publicly identified the suspect and they're still looking into all the details.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fresno State Bulldogs win the Las Vegas Bowl, 31-20
Police believe Central Fresno teen and 7-year-old were shot in a case of mistaken identity
Community organizations bring Christmas to 200 kids in Fresno
California 'Text Tax' vote cancelled after FCC ruling
Two fires broke out inside industrial building in Southeast Fresno
Amazon extends free shipping deal to Tuesday
Fresno's newest brewery ready for downtown opening
DMV wait times reportedly dropping in California
Show More
Small plane goes down on Doheny State Beach in Dana Point
7-year old girl who died while in custody of Border Patrol had fled intensely poor Guatemalan village
Dutch suspect kept in custody in slaying of US student in the Netherlands
Christmas comes early for Fresno elementary students, courtesy of Mathews-Harley Davidson
Report rips 'budget-busting' decisions in Big Sur wildfire fight
More News