Holding child at knifepoint, suspect shot and killed by deputies

Kings County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a suspect who they believe was holding a child at knifepoint.Deputies are investigating on Houston Avenue just east of Highway 43 after they got reports of a man chasing a child in the roadway just after 11 p.m.When they got there, they found the man and child in a pickup truck and they say the suspect was holding a knife to the child's throat and threatening to hurt the child.Deputies moved in to save the child and shot at the suspect, killing him.They say the man had inflicted some injuries on the child, so paramedics took the kid to a hospital for treatment. A deputy also suffered minor injuries.Investigators haven't publicly identified the suspect and they're still looking into all the details.