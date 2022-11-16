List of Holiday 2022 events in the Central Valley

The holidays have arrived in the Central Valley!

All across the Valley, organizers are getting ready to celebrate and bring communities together with events.

From parades to light shows to winter wonderlands, gather your family and friends and visit these events this holiday season:

FRESNO COUNTY

Illuminature At The Zoo

DATE : Nov. 18 - Nov. 23; Nov. 25 - Nov. 27; Dec. 1 - Dec. 4; Dec. 8 - Dec 11; Dec. 14 - Dec. 23; Dec. 26 - Dec. 30

TIME : 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

ADDRESS : Fresno Chaffee Zoo

INFORMATION : Experience IllumiNature, a Fresno Chaffee Zoo cultural spectacular! This ALL NEW experience features handmade Chinese lantern displays illuminated throughout the Zoo - many designed in various animal shapes and sizes. Guests will enjoy other specially themed areas including nature, Christmas, and Lunar New Year PLUS delicious holiday-inspired food and drinks, live entertainment, and photos with Santa from November 25 to December 23.

Wednesday, November 30

Sanger Tree Lighting

TIME : 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

ADDRESS : Brehler Square, Sanger

INFORMATION : 39th annual Christmas tree lighting. Come join us as we light our Christmas tree and welcome Santa to Sanger. Buddy the Elf will be there to help us bring the spirit of Christmas to Sanger this year.

Thursday, December 1st

Christmas Tree Lane Opening Night

TIME : 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

ADDRESS : Van Ness + Shields + Shaw Avenues

INFORMATION : Fresno's Christmas Tree Lane is a tradition going back 100 years. Each December, North Van Ness Boulevard in Fig Garden becomes a one-way street lined with hundreds of trees and homes all decked-out for the holidays. Visitors can drive the 2-mile stretch from Shields to Shaw all the way until Christmas Day. No walking nights this year.

Reedley Christmas In The Park

TIME : 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

ADDRESS : Pioneer Park, Reedley

INFORMATION : The Greater Reedley Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for "Christmas in the Park!" Thursday night will be the tree lighting ceremony and include community entertainment with vendors.

Friday, December 2

Reedley Electrical Farm Parade

TIME : 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

ADDRESS : Pioneer Park, Reedley

INFORMATION : The Greater Reedley Chamber of Commerce is now accepting entry forms for Reedley's Electrical Farm Equipment Parade. This year's theme is "Christmas Stories!" The parade will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022, and will travel down G Street in Downtown Reedley. The Entry Form Deadline is 5 p.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022. Vendors will be operating from 4 to 9 p.m.

Caruthers Winterfest & Parade

TIME : 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.

ADDRESS : Caruthers District Fair

INFORMATION : Caruthers Chamber Winterfest and Christmas parade with the little Miss snowflake and prince pageant. 6:30 p.m. parade on Tahoe Street. Several craft & food vendors.

Saturday, December 3

Santa Lucia Celebration

TIME : 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

ADDRESS : Downtown Kingsburg

INFORMATION : Sidewalks of Swedish village. Gingerbread house contest at city hall. Rotary "festival of lights parade" starts at 5:30 p.m.

Christmas Tree City Toyland Parade

TIME : 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

ADDRESS : Brehler Square, Sanger

INFORMATION : 74th annual Nation's Christmas tree city toyland parade. Parade route begins at 12th & Academy. $35 entry fee per float.

Christmas On Merced Street

TIME : 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

ADDRESS : Downtown Fowler

INFORMATION : Looking forward to an amazing time of tradition as our community comes together to light our Christmas Tree on Merced Steet. We are inviting the public again to help us decorate our Christmas tree in downtown FOWLER. This year's theme is blue and gold as we continue to celebrate our Sesquicentennial. We have a limited supply of ornaments for purchase here at the Senior Center or you can purchase your own. All ornaments must be returned by November 28. Tree lighting starts at 5 p.m.

Children's Electric Christmas Parade

TIME : 6:30 p.m.

ADDRESS : Old Town Clovis

INFORMATION : Each December, Valley residents look forward to the Clovis Children's Electric Christmas Parade, ushering in the holiday with a parade featuring a spectacular display of holiday cheer alive with thousands of local children, adults, animals and floats, all blanketed in a blizzard of lights. Free shuttle will start at 5 p.m. from the Sierra Vista Mall Community Park Shuttle stop. It will drop off at Veterans Parkway and 5th. It will run back and forth until 8:30 p.m.

93rd Annual Christmas Parade

TIME : 1 p.m. -4 p.m.

ADDRESS : Fulton Street, Downtown Fresno

INFORMATION : We are so excited to continue the tradition of the annual Christmas Parade! This year the parade will take place on Dec 3, 2022, with a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Mariposa Plaza after the parade.

Monday, December 5th

Clovis Tree Lighting

TIME : 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

ADDRESS : Old Town Clovis

INFORMATION : Join us for the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Old Town Clovis, Monday, December 5th. This outdoor event, which takes place at the Clovis Civic, is full of music and holiday cheer! The event is free and so is the parking. There may even be two special guests from the North Pole!

Saturday, December 10

Jingle Bell Run

TIME : 9 a.m.

ADDRESS : Christmas Tree Lane

INFORMATION : We are hosting our 11th annual Jingle Bell run for Toys for Tots. The Jingle Bell Run will feature Christmas-designed sweatshirts and jingle bells for all registered participants. The hope is to get each runner and walker to bring a new unwrapped toy and for doing so they will be rewarded a Santa hat.

Kerman's Annual Christmas Light Parade

TIME : 6 p.m.

ADDRESS : Downtown Kerman

INFORMATION : "A FAIRYTALE CHRISTMAS" is the Pageantry of Lights Christmas Parade theme for Saturday, December 10th in downtown Kerman. The parade route is Madera Avenue, "C" Street to "G" Street. Come to the parade and welcome Santa Claus to Kerman! It is a fun evening of sparkling lights and smiling faces. Tree lighting at 5:30, National Anthem by Kerman High School Choir.

Kerman Holiday Gift Fair

TIME : 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

ADDRESS : Kerckhoff Park

INFORMATION : Food Vendors, Crafters, Kid Zone, Gingerbread House Contest, Pictures with Santa 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. in the Scout Hut, Winter Concert by the Kerman High School Band & Kerman Middle School Band. Family Christmas Carol Sing-Along led by Kerman High School Choir following the parade in the Park.

Trek To The Nation's Christmas Tree

TIME: 2:30 p.m.

ADDRESS: Grant Grove, Kings Canyon National Park

INFORMATION: 97th annual trek to the Nation's Christmas tree. Guest speaker will be Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims. Chartered buses include a Christmas-inspired mimosa brunch leaving from Sanger. Limited seating so reserve your seat now.

Thursday, December 22- Sunday, December 25

The Living Nativity

TIME : 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

ADDRESS : Marks + Mt. Whitney-Riverdale

INFORMATION : A more than two-decade-old Christmas tradition. Riverdale Assembly of God's Living Nativity. Visitors can drive through five acres of live animals and characters from the nativity story. From the streets of Bethlehem to the shepards in the fields to the stable where you will find Mary and Joseph and the baby Jesus. Relive the real meaning of Christmas and rediscover the true "Reason for the Season." The Living Nativity will not close due to rain or fog.

TULARE COUNTY

Monday, November 28

Visalia Candy Cane Lane Parade

TIME : 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

ADDRESS : Main Street, Visalia

INFORMATION : Help us kick off the Holiday Season in Downtown Visalia with the Annual Candy Cane Lane Parade! Experience all the sights and sounds of the Holidays as floats, trucks, bands, dancers, and more parade down the iconic Candy Cane Lane!

Thursday, December 1

Tulare Christmas Parade

TIME : 6:30 p.m.

ADDRESS : Downtown Tulare

INFORMATION : The parade route is on K and M Streets and Tulare Avenue. Celebrate the holiday season with this year's theme "I Spy Santa." Introducing this years Title Sponsor Family Healthcare Network.

Porterville Christmas Parade

TIME : 7 p.m.

ADDRESS : Main Street, Porterville

INFORMATION : Christmas parade. Here we come a-caroling. We are now accepting entries for the Children's Christmas Parade. The deadline for entry is November 16.

Friday, December 2

Christmas In Springville

TIME: 6 p.m.

ADDRESS: Springville Park

INFORMATION: The Springville Annual Memorial Christmas tree lighting will be held at Springville Park.

Saturday, December 3

Dinuba Christmas Parade

TIME : 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

ADDRESS : E. Tulare then left on l Street

INFORMATION : The city of Dinuba Electric Light Parade presents A Night Under the Stars Christmas parade, rain or shine. The parade route will be on Tulare then left on L Street. The tree lighting ceremony to follow the parade at Entertainment Plaza.

Saturday, December 10

Lindsay Christmas Breakfast

TIME : 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

ADDRESS : First Baptist Church-581 E Honolulu Street

INFORMATION : The Foothill Rotary of Lindsay will hold its 7th Annual Christmas Breakfast. This event will be drive-through, to-go only.

Woodlake Christmas Parade

TIME : 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

ADDRESS : Woodlake Plaza

INFORMATION : Mark your calendars! Woodlake Christmas Parade and Santa's Workshop is back! Santa's Workshop at Woodlake Plaza. Christmas Parade in downtown Woodlake. Meet Santa, Mrs. Claus, the Grinch and elves.

KINGS COUNTY

Friday, November 25

Hanford's Christmas Parade

TIME : 6 p.m.

ADDRESS : Civic Park, Hanford

INFORMATION : Please join us for our 54th annual Christmas parade in downtown Hanford. This year's theme will be Christmas in Candyland.

Thursday, December 1

Corcoran Christmas Tree Lighting + Parade

TIME : 6 p.m.

ADDRESS : Downtown Corcoran

INFORMATION: The Corcoran Christmas Tree Lighting and Parade holds a special place in the hearts of all Corcoran residents. 2022 marks the 103rd tree to be placed downtown for the community to enjoy. The evening includes a parade, tree lighting, food, craft and information booths, as well as a visit with Santa in the gazebo. The parade starts at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 3

Lemoore Christmas Parade

TIME : 6 p.m.

ADDRESS : Downtown Lemoore

INFORMATION : Join us in celebrating the magic of Christmas. December 3rd in Downtown Lemoore will be filled with lights, music, and holiday cheer as Christmas in Toyland visits the community.

MERCED COUNTY

Saturday, December 3

Los Banos Christmas Parade

TIME : 6 p.m.

ADDRESS : Downtown Los Banos

INFORMATION : The Los Banos Chamber of Commerce proudly invites all to come and celebrate it at the Christmas Parade on December 3! The theme this year is Christmas Lights, Winter Nights! We hope to see everyone in town there, enjoying the spectacular atmosphere of cheer and Christmas Spirit!

MADERA COUNTY

Saturday, November 19

Hometown Holiday Market

TIME : 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

ADDRESS : Madera District Fair

INFORMATION : Free to enter and shop local artisans and vendors, sample some tasty treats and even take a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus! We look forward to stirring up the holiday spirit with you.

Saturday, November 26

Bass Lake Christma Tree Lighting & Parade Of Lights

TIME : 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

ADDRESS : The Pines Resort-54432 Road 432, Bass Lake

INFORMATION : Join us for the 31st Bass Lake Christmas Tree Lighting & Parade of Lights. Participate by decorating a festive float, donate an inflatable to promote your business or just come over for a fun evening to kick off the Holiday Season with your family and friends. Enjoy festive holiday decorations and music, and browse around the Pines Village Arts & Crafts Fair. The event is free.

Saturday, December 3

Chowchilla Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting

TIME : 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

ADDRESS : Veterans Memorial Park

INFORMATION : City of Chowchilla presents the Hometown 1st annual Christmas parade from Robertson Boulevard to Front to 7th Street. Tree lighting and ceremony, city's new 38; artificial Christmas tree at Veterans Memorial Park. There will also be a Santa meet n' greet.

Oakhurst Tree Lighting

TIME : 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

ADDRESS : Corner Of Highway 41 + Road 426

INFORMATION : Plans are underway for our 32nd annual Oakhurst Christmas Tree Lighting, happening at the Talking Bear Corner of Highway 41 and Road 426. Last year was a record turnout for vendors and attendees!

Saturday, December 10

Christmas Tree Lighting & Chili Cook Off

TIME : 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

ADDRESS : Coarsegold Historical Village

INFORMATION : Christmas Tree Lighting, Music, Craft Vendors, Chili Cook Off and Silent Auction!

MARIPOSA COUNTY

Saturday, December 10

Merry Mountain Parade & Christmas Tree Lighting

TIME : 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

ADDRESS : Mariposa Courthouse