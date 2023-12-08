Heart attack rates increase during the holidays, doctors say

Research shows more people die from heart attacks during the holiday season.

Research shows more people die from heart attacks during the holiday season.

It's easy to get caught up in shopping, family gatherings -- plus the food and drinks.

"Sometimes people forget to take their medications, or you forget to take care of yourself," said Dr. Vivian Torio, with Kaiser Permanente. "You forget to exercise or you just don't have time."

According to Torio, the risk of a heart attack increases when a person's health takes the back seat.

Holiday heart attacks can impact those with pre-existing medical conditions, such as: coronary artery disease, high blood pressure, diabetes or sleep apnea.

According to the American Heart Association, more cardiac deaths occur on December 25 than any other day of the year. The second largest amount is December 26, followed by January 1.

Despite the abrupt changes the holidays can bring, Dr. Torio said not to fall off your daily routine.

"Take the time every day to kind of recenter yourself when you're feeling a little stressed, anxious, overscheduled," she said.

Research also shows holiday heart attacks are happening outside the hospital - emphasizing the importance of knowing the signs.

This includes pain or discomfort in the chest, light-headedness, discomfort in the upper body and shortness of breath.

Lastly, it's important to call 911 immediately - taking action fast can save a life.

