Police searching for 3 in connection to northwest Fresno home invasion

1 hour ago
Fresno police are searching for three men involved in a home invasion robbery in northwest Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for three men involved in a home invasion robbery in northwest Fresno.

It happened shortly before 6 Sunday night at a home on Magill Avenue. That's near Herndon and Polk.

Officers say the men walked up to the victims as they were coming home and followed them into their garage.

They say one of the men had a handgun.

They ended up stealing jewelry and other items from the victims and took off in a light-colored car.

The victims were not hurt.

Police are asking any witnesses who may have seen something to come forward

