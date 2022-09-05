Police searching for 3 in connection to northwest Fresno home invasion

Officers say the men walked up to the victims as they were coming home and followed them into their garage.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for three men involved in a home invasion robbery in northwest Fresno.

It happened shortly before 6 Sunday night at a home on Magill Avenue. That's near Herndon and Polk.

They say one of the men had a handgun.

They ended up stealing jewelry and other items from the victims and took off in a light-colored car.

The victims were not hurt.

Police are asking any witnesses who may have seen something to come forward