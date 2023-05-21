An hours-long standoff in Kings County is over with a home invasion suspect left dead.

Gunman found dead after home invasion in Hanford

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An hours-long standoff in Kings County is over.

According to the Kings County Sheriff's Office, the suspect is dead.

The Sheriff's Office received calls about a home invasion just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, near Eighth and Denver avenues -- 11 miles north of Hanford.

Officials said the homeowner got home and saw a man inside, standing in the window, with a rifle.

The homeowner told deputies he didn't know the man.

"Some words were exchanged, the homeowner fled to his car and took off... a shot was fired," said Sgt. Nate Ferrier.

Hours later, deputies also opened fire but no one was hit.

The Kings County SWAT team and air unit assisted in surrounding the property.

Officials haven't shared what led up to deputies finding the man dead inside the home.

The investigation is ongoing, and law enforcement is still on scene.

You're asked to avoid the area.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.