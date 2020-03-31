water conservation

Fresno's residential three-day watering schedule begins Wednesday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno is shifting from a one-day watering schedule to a three-day schedule for residents on Wednesday, April 1.

The change allows for more water to be used by residents during the summer months. The one-day schedule ran from November-March, while the three-day schedule will run from April-October.

Residents inside city limits with addresses ending in odd numbers (1, 3, 5, 7, and 9) can water on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. People with even numbers at the end of their addresses (0, 2, 4, 6, and 8) can water on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The city says no watering is allowed on Wednesdays or any day between the hours of 10 am and 6:00 pm.
