Tule River Tribe declares a water shortage emergency

The reservation sits in rural Tulare County, and leaders are calling for all community members to conserve water.

The tribe is facing new water woes now.

The emergency declaration posted on social media says the water system has been affected by several events, which include a lightning strike causing the main water treatment plant to stop working.

That includes the backup well's pumps.

The tribe wants congressional leaders and the Biden administration to help find a long-term solution.