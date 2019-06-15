Homes raided, several arrests made in Kingsburg area in multi-agency gang sweep

Just after 8:30 a.m. on Friday, a multi-agency gang sweep targeted several locations, many of which were in and around the city of Kingsburg - including a home on Quincy Street, where deputies broke a window to get to the people inside.

Five people were arrested there, but their names have not been released.

The operation was led by the Fresno County Sheriff's Department.

Several deputies worked undercover with the help of police departments from Clovis and Kingsburg.

At a second location, deputies raided a home on Sixth Avenue near Clarkson Avenue where several adults were detained.

Children who were in the home were taken to the nearby Kingsburg Cemetery after the raid to keep them out of harm's way.

This law enforcement partnership between the Sheriff's Department and other agencies had them working out of a command post at the Church of Christ - a central location to where each of the raids took place Friday morning.
