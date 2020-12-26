Man shot and killed in Hanford identified

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hanford Police say a man has died after being shot on Christmas night.Police have identified him as 39-year old Eoldest Young.The incident happened near the intersection at Davis and Redington Streets just before 9 pm.Police say Young was taken to Adventist Medical Center, where he later died.It is unknown if the shooting was gang-related.No information on the suspect has been given.