Woman found dead on side of Fresno County road

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead on the side of the road on Tuesday in Fresno County.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says the body of 31-year-old Brittany Monique Degrise was discovered around 4:30 pm near a grape vineyard on Orange Avenue, between Manning and Dinuba avenues.

Deputies say the injuries they found on Degrise's body were consistent with a homicide.

While investigating, detectives say they learned that Degrise was estranged from her family and experiencing homelessness in Fresno.

Degrise was known to hang out in the area of Tulare Street and First Street.

Investigators are searching for anyone who knew Degrise, or may have seen her recently.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Detective Jose Diaz at (559) 600-8204 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867.