Homicide investigation underway after man is shot in Selma, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Selma police detectives are investigating a homicide after a man was shot Sunday morning.

Officers received a call about a man down in the street on Sherman and Young Streets near Heartland School at around 7 a.m.

Investigators say the man spoke to a suspect in a vehicle before shots were fired.

Officers did CPR at the scene, and the victim was transported to the hospital where he later died. His name has not been released.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance video to help search for possible suspects. Police do not know if the shooting was gang-related at this time.

This is a developing story.
