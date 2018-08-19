PRISON

Homicide investigation underway at Corcoran Prison after inmate found dead in cell

EMBED </>More Videos

A homicide investigation is underway inside the California State Prison in Corcoran after an inmate was found dead in his cell.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A homicide investigation is underway inside the California State Prison in Corcoran after an inmate was found dead in his cell.

Officers say they heard a loud noise during security checks just before 9 p.m. Friday night.

When they followed the noise it led them to a cell, where 24-year-old Johnny Lopez was lying unresponsive on the floor.

His cellmate, 34-year-old Eduardo Gutierrez, stood above him as prison staff ran in to try to save Lopez.

About an hour later, Lopez died.

The prison's Investigative Services Unit has launched an investigation into the incident.

Lopez was booked in August 2017 with a three-year sentence for first-degree burglary out of Ventura County.

Gutierrez was transferred in May 2013 from San Diego County with a 24-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter, personal use of a deadly weapon, and possession/manufacture of a deadly weapon as a second-striker.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
prisonCorcoran
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PRISON
Large prison fight in Avenal sends 11 inmates to hospital
Public backlash suspends Virginia State Department of Corrections visitor tampon ban policy
South Valley man sentenced to two years in prison only serves five months
$18M worth of cocaine found inside boxes of donated bananas
Elizabeth Smart kidnapper Wanda Barzee released from prison
More prison
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News