Man shot and killed outside Fresno County home identified

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have identified the man shot and killed outside a home in Fresno County.

Sheriff's deputies found 43-year-old Cesar Quezada suffering from multiple gunshot wounds early Saturday morning.

Despite life-saving efforts, he died at the scene near Indianola and North.

Investigators are now reviewing surveillance video in the area as they try to track down the shooter.

They have not released a possible motive but say it was not a random act of violence.