Hoover High School celebrating library renovation

The more than $6 million project includes a career center with an office for job developers to support students with job opportunities.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's an exciting time for students and staff at Hoover High School in northeast Fresno after celebrating the completion of a library renovation.

There is also a counseling center that allows high school students to meet with academic counselors for help with college applications and student aid.

"As a member of the leadership team, we have been able to utilize this space to create school-wide events, host meetings for clubs and have our very own student store," says Hoover High Student Body President Robyn Aysayavong. "Thank you Fresno Unified for this renovated building."

Hoover High School was first built in 1963.

District leaders say the new library will provide a much more modern place to bring a variety of student services together under one roof.