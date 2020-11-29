Mariposa County Sheriff's Office warning public of kidnapping scam

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a kidnapping and hostage scam.

They say most recently, people are getting calls stating their loved ones have been kidnapped and are currently being held for ransom.

This is a scam, do not send money.

IF you receive one of these calls, the sheriff's office asks you to call them at 209 -966-3515 and report it immediately.
