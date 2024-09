Crews battling fire at Tulare County home

STRATHMORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Smoke billowed into the sky as Tulare County Fire fighters battled a house fire in Strathmore on Friday night.

Video from ABC30 Insider Victor Torres shows flames coming from the home.

The fire erupted just after 9 o'clock near Preston Avenue and Roth Road.

Fire officials say everyone made it out of the building.

No word yet on what may have sparked the flames.