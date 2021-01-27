Central Valley Girl Scouts take cookie sales online amid COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Girl Scouts are thinking outside the box when it comes to cookie sales this year.
Caitlin and Lily said they weren't sure how sales were going to happen amid COVID-19.
"I was really worried. I like selling cookies," Caitlin said.
"I like selling cookies but I wasn't (worried), because I know our Girl Scout troop is so awesome we would find a way to sell cookies safely, said her sister and fellow Girl Scout, Lily.
When they heard the news that cookie sales were going online, it was a big sigh of relief.
"I was so excited," said Caitlin.
"I was actually excited because I'm like we're selling cookies, and I don't care if it's in person or not. I'm just happy we're selling cookies," added Lily.
This year, all of your favorite girl scout cookies will be available online and through the delivery platform Grubhub.
"We're able to bring all of our programs and activities online, and we're doing the same thing with our cookie season sales," said Development Director of Girl Scouts Central California South, Jody Hudson. "This is like running their own business, we all have ups and downs with business and we all have to learn to pivot."
You can pre-order your cookies online from your favorite Girl Scout now or purchase them through grub hub starting February 13. For those that don't know a Girl Scout, you'll be able to enter your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie finder starting February 1 to order some directly to your door.
One-hundred percent of the money stays local, contributing to various causes and the experiences and education of our local girl scouts. For the links you need to order visit their website.
