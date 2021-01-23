Huron mayor teams up with Hollywood actors to promote message of using zero-emission cars

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The mayor of Huron has teamed up with Hollywood actors Mark Ruffalo and "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." star, Chloe Bennet, to promote California's zero-emission car campaign."Rey Leon's a mayor who cares, so he set up the green raiteros. He likes backing zero drives like a superhero."The cartoon video, "40 million reasons to go electric", was created by electricforall.org.Gov. Gavin Newsom has made it a goal for the state to transition to zero-emission vehicles by 2035.To help reach that goal, this campaign included voices like the Huron mayor to highlight the importance of getting all of California's diverse drivers to switch to greener vehicles."The biggest piece of the pollution pie came from transportation," Leon said. "That's also the reason why we initiated the green raiteros rule, electric vehicle ride-sharing program for farmworker families to get to their essential and critical appointments."This campaign also includes on-air commercials that feature actor and activist Mark Ruffalo, who co-founded "The Solutions Project," which supports California's climate justice leaders.