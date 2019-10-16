crime

Daughter: Victims of apparent murder-suicide had infidelity issues weeks before shooting

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno family waits for answers while police tape blocks the street where a couple was found dead in their own home on the corner on Inyo and B Streets Tuesday night.

"It appears the husband shot the wife then shot himself," said Fresno Police Lt. Charlie Chamalbide.

Family members say the victims are Tonge Moua and Chia Yang, both in their seventies.

Kathy Xiong says she was trying to call her parents, but decided to check on them when they didn't answer their phones. That's when she found her parents in the room.

"I think it's a dream. It's not... it's not a dream. It's real," she said.

Fresno Police say when they arrived, they found both victims on the bed, each with a single gunshot wound to the head.

"We've never been called here for any domestic violence incident. We're talking to family members to determine if they've been having problems. We're not exactly sure what happened," Chamalbide said.

Xiong, however, says there was an issue between her parents about a month ago involving infidelity.

"My dad you know, cheating my mom. Every day I call my parents and ask if (they're) OK, and my mom said yes," she said.

Xiong and her family say they are devastated and at a loss Meanwhile, police plan to continue their investigation until they determine a motive.

The coroner arrived on the scene. Officers say they expect to continue their investigation overnight.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno downtowncrimefresno downtownmurder suicide
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
12-year-old Merced student arrested for threatening to blow up local middles schools
Accused of killing estranged wife and her mother, Alan Dupras dies in custody
Fresno State crime report: Burglaries down, domestic violence up
Northern California man tells police he killed 4 people
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Caught on camera: Thieves steal $13K from Visalia Harley-Davidson
Vehicle slams into church van, oncoming car in west central Fresno
1 killed, 5 injured in two-vehicle crash in Tulare County
12-year-old Merced student arrested for threatening to blow up local middles schools
Washington Nationals heading to World Series after sweeping Cardinals
Accused of killing estranged wife and her mother, Alan Dupras dies in custody
USGS reports magnitude-4.7 quake hit near Hollister
Show More
Fresno County road closed, homes evacuated due to gas leak
'It's surreal leaving:' Jerry Dyer's last day as Fresno police chief
Evidence of sexual abuse mounts against Fresno Anglican priest, defense dismisses it
City leaders: State's homelessness crisis caused by more than lack of housing
Fresno FC head to playoffs as future of season remains uncertain
More TOP STORIES News