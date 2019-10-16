Daughter: Victims of apparent murder-suicide had infidelity issues weeks before shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno family waits for answers while police tape blocks the street where a couple was found dead in their own home on the corner on Inyo and B Streets Tuesday night."It appears the husband shot the wife then shot himself," said Fresno Police Lt. Charlie Chamalbide.Family members say the victims are Tonge Moua and Chia Yang, both in their seventies.Kathy Xiong says she was trying to call her parents, but decided to check on them when they didn't answer their phones. That's when she found her parents in the room."I think it's a dream. It's not... it's not a dream. It's real," she said.Fresno Police say when they arrived, they found both victims on the bed, each with a single gunshot wound to the head."We've never been called here for any domestic violence incident. We're talking to family members to determine if they've been having problems. We're not exactly sure what happened," Chamalbide said.Xiong, however, says there was an issue between her parents about a month ago involving infidelity."My dad you know, cheating my mom. Every day I call my parents and ask if (they're) OK, and my mom said yes," she said.Xiong and her family say they are devastated and at a loss Meanwhile, police plan to continue their investigation until they determine a motive.The coroner arrived on the scene. Officers say they expect to continue their investigation overnight.